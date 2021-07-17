Tributes have been paid to a father who died in a multi-vehicle collision on the A1

51 year old Paul Mullen, from Washington, leaves behind a partner and three children who say they are heartbroken.

Four cars and two lorries were involved in the incident, near Bowburn, on Thursday evening. Mr Mullen is one of three people pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two deceased are still to be formally identified by police.

Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same again. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Statement from Paul Mullen's family.

A section of the A1(M) was closed, in both directions, for more than 24 hours following the collision.

That was to allow specialist teams to analyse the scene and remove the vehicles. The incident happened on the northbound carriageway. The road fully reopened again this morning.

A 41 year old man, the driver of one of the lorries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to come forward.