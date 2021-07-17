People on South Tyneside are among those being urged to attend drop in vaccination centres, amid a continuing spike in infections.

The borough has the highest weekly COVID case rate in the country and health leaders are encouraging anyone not fully vaccinated to call in, without the need for an appointment.

In the last few days, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust revealed that the number of people in its hospitals with COVID had risen from two last month, to more than eighty.

The trust says many of those patients are seriously ill and in intensive care.

Additional clinics are being laid on, as the country prepares for a further easing of COVID restrictions on Monday 19th July.

According to South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group:

81% Of residents have had a first COVID vaccine dose.

64% Of people in the area are fully vaccinated.

55% Of 18-29 year olds have had first dose of the Covid vaccine.

On Monday and Tuesday (19th and 20th July) a vaccine bus will operate across the borough, in an effort to bring the jab to local people.

A full list of places on South Tyneside where you can get a COVID vaccine is available here.