Victory for North East and Yorkshire at the FA Disability Cup final

North East and Yorkshire who have won the Cerebral Palsy FA Disability cup final.

Two goals in a matter of minutes from Jack Fox-Hockney secured victory over the reigning champions, North West. At the final whistle, the score was 5-2 .

The final was broadcast on BT sport. It's the first time in the tournament's 5 year histor that it has been broadcast on live TV.

The game was also available to livestream online as part of a push to improve accessibility and the profile of disability sports.