A teenager boy has been arrested after an alleged stabbing on Teesside.

Cleveland Police are investigating after reports that a 14-year-old boy had been attacked at Preston Park in Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees.

Officers and ambulance crews were called to the park at 6:24pm on Saturday 17 July.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab wound to the arm.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A 15-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson from Stockton CID said:

“This is a serious incident involving a child. The assault is thought to have happened close to the river within the park.

The park was very busy yesterday so we’d appeal to anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small, to contact us. Detective Inspector Louise Sproson from Stockton CID

Detectives from Stockton Crime Investigation Department are investigating the incident and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen what happened.

Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101.

Stockton Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Members of staff from Stockton Council will join officers on their patrols.