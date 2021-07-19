Newcastle United and the Premier League have released a statement to say the arbitration hearing over the Amanda Staveley-led and Saudi Arabian-financed bid for the club is now being pushed to 2022.Their statement said the reason was around issues with evidence disclosure, and that they would be making no further statement.

Statement in full:

"The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

The parties will be making no further comment at this time."

Thomas Concannon, vice-chair of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust spoke to ITV Tyne Tees this evening.