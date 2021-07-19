Play video

Huw Lewis, Nexus

The Tyne and Wear Metro will have extra staff on the network today to remind passengers to wear face masks.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has made the wearing of face coverings a condition of carriage in stations and on trains unless exempt. Customers could be refused travel if they do not wear one.

On the first day, Nexus say mask use was as high as ever, and well above 90 percent.

Customer Services Director, Huw Lewis, said: “We have extra teams on duty right across the Metro system today to positively engage with customers and to remind them that face coverings must still be worn when travelling on our services.

“The Government has said that we are all expected and recommended to keep wearing face coverings in busy indoor settings, including shops and on public transport.

“Our frontline teams will be there to talk to customers and explain why wearing a face covering is the right thing to do. They will have disposable face masks to handout to anyone who needs one.

Face coverings are part of Metro’s conditions of carriage, unless you are exempt, so we expect customers to still wear them when they are on the network. If you are travelling on a crowded bus or train then it makes sense to continue wearing a mask in the interests of public health. Huw Lewis, Nexus

“Around 90% of Metro customers wear face coverings and we expect that to continue as we move into the next stage out of lockdown.”

Covid secure measures on the public transport networks include:

Signage and queueing systems

Extra deep cleaning on a daily basis with disinfectant

Use of a specialist anti-microbial spray to protect high touch surfaces for 28 days

UV light sanitisers on escalators, and hand sanitiser points at key locations

Customers are also being advised to keep the Metro train windows open to allow fresh air into the carriages.