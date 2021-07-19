Firefighters tackle large fire at scrap yard in Sunderland

Play video

Firefighters are on scene, tackling a large fire at a scrap yard in Sunderland.Hendon Street has been closed in both directions between Glaholm Road and Hendon Road East while crews attempt to extinguish the flames.Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am on Monday and remain on scene.Residents nearby are being urged to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

Play video

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Today we have been tackling a serious fire at a scrapyard in Hendon, Sunderland.

“We have dedicated 10 appliances and crews to the scene since late this morning and we expect them to be onsite working through the night to dampen down the area.

“There was a large amount of materials in the scrapyard, which were the focus of the fire.

“We would urge the public to stay away from the area until we have made the location secure. We are working hard to put this fire out.

“There may be disruption on the roads and to the surrounding houses.

Please be reassured we are dealing with this. It is extremely tortuous to work in this heat but the firefighters are committed to it. We are systematically working to deal with this fire, and there will be updates as we go. Please stay away from the area if you don't need to be there. Tyne and Wear Fire Service

“The incident is being scaled back and firefighters will be onsite until the early hours of the morning to resolve the situation.”