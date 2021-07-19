Hundreds queue at midnight across North East for nightclubs reopening

Hundreds queued to get through the doors of nightclubs across the region as covid restrictions eased at midnight.

Nightclubs were able to open for the first time since March 2020 on Monday, July 19, which has been dubbed 'Freedom Day'.

Revellers snaked around Newcastle's Times Square to get into clubs to celebrate the return of some normality, while huge queues formed outside Grey's nightclub on Grey Street.

And in South Shields, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall's club Industry, on Ocean Road, finally made its grand opening.

Ross Campbell-Carmen is the General Manager.

Play video

The star, who already owns sister club Arbeia in the town, had hoped to unveil the club in March last year.

Despite a rise in infections across the region, the legal requirement of wearing face masks has been lifted, the rule of six no longer remains in place and table service inside bars and restaurants has been scrapped.

Celebrations as nightclubbers see in 'Freedom Day'

Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

Analysis from our correspondent Gregg Easteal:

483 days. 483 nights.

That’s how long it’s been since the North East and North Yorkshire was allowed to go clubbing.

Of course over a long 18 months we’ve grown accustomed to all kinds of limitations on our lives.

But standing at the Industry club in South Shields as the music kicked in on the stroke of midnight it was odd to think we’d ever lived in a place where singing, dancing, laughing and living together under the bright lights wasn’t allowed.

One of the doormen said to me: “It’s just so good to see people living again.”

Clubbing is an industry that’s had it far harder than most and some doors will never reopen.But with Covid still too close for some to feel comfortable coming closer, there are those asking is it all too soon?

Not according to the club’s manager who lost his own mother to Covid on Christmas Eve.“If not now, when? We’ve got to start living again sometime,” he told me.

But when the sun came up this morning it lit up a world with a lot more limitations.

Mask wearing on the Metro mandatory unless you have an exemption - otherwise operators say you may be refused travel.

Hotel staff smiles still hidden beneath a panel of protection.

Plenty of shops will be following suit we’re told to “protect their staff and protect their customers”.

With infection rates in many parts of the region skyrocketing in recent days, that caution is understandable and is exactly what the governments calling for from people.

There may not be as much to sing and dance about on Freedom Day as clubbers hoped as they saw in the latest new normal under the moonlight.

Partygoers in high spirits in Times Square

Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION