Dragon's Den's Sara Davies, from Durham, is to become the first ever Smart Works’ ambassador.

Smart Works is a charity that help hundreds of women get back to work nationwide each year and is run by a team of volunteer coaches.

The charity works closely with other organisations in the North East including Job Centre Plus, mental health charities, women’s refugees and homeless shelters.

Sara is best known for being one of the Dragons on the TV programmes, Dragon's Den.

She is the recipient of over 25 business awards and in 2016 was recognised for services to the economy with an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. She also has a company called the Crafter's Companion.

Sara said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to join the Smart Works family and honoured to represent the charity as a North East ambassador.

“I'm proud to play a part in helping women to achieve their employment aspirations by raising awareness of the incredible, life-changing services that Smart Works offers.”

Sophie Milliken, chair of Smart Works Newcastle said: "We're delighted to welcome Sara as ambassador for our charity - she is joining us at an exciting time as we plan to increase the number of women that we help in our region.

“We are planning a big volunteer recruitment drive to find more trustees, coaches and stylists, and we are also looking to recruit a marketing and fundraising lead and a referral and outreach lead to support these aims.”