Redcar and Cleveland now has the highest rate of Covid infections in the country

Redcar and Cleveland is now the area with the highest rate of Covid infections.

Public Health England figures show that in the seven days to 15 July, the case rate for 307 out of the 315 local areas in England have seen a week-on-week rise.

This is based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

Redcar and Cleveland has seen 1,950 new cases in the time frame.

1,421.8 cases per 100,000 people - up from 685.4 in the seven days to July 8.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 786.6 to 1,281.0, with 1,806 new cases.

Redcar and Cleveland Council leader Mary Lanigan says more resources are needed to help with the vaccine roll-out amid record Covid-19 case rates for the area.

More cases were recorded in Redcar and Cleveland and Middlesbrough between July 1 and 15 than in any month previously - including at the pandemic's peak on Teesside in January.

We understand people will wish to take advantage of the easing of restrictions after such a difficult period, but these infection figures in our area are clearly too high. We're asking everyone to once again exercise caution and continue working together to reduce the spread of infection. We've come so far and now we need to look after each other to stop the spread of this awful disease. Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council

Mark Adams, South Tees joint director of Public Health, said Redcar and Cleveland had the tenth best percentage of adults vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the area, along with Middlesbrough, was still being hit hard.

We still have 93 inpatients in James Cook University Hospital, 30 are over 75 and 11 are in intensive care. The fact that people are ill enough to be in hospital and in intensive care means it is crowding out other illnesses and the NHS trying to meet the backlog that weren't cared for during the previous lockdown. It's creating a significant impact for Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland. Mark Adams, Joint Director of Public Health for South Tees

South Tyneside, which did top the list in previous weeks, now has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,365.1 to 1,207.5, with 1,823 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough, Copeland, Stockton-on-Tees, and Castle Point.

The 10 areas with the highest case rates are: