Redcar and Cleveland now has the highest rate of Covid infections in the country

Redcar and Cleveland is now the area with the highest rate of Covid infections.
Public Health England figures show that in the seven days to 15 July, the case rate for 307 out of the 315 local areas in England have seen a week-on-week rise.
This is based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.
Redcar and Cleveland has seen 1,950 new cases in the time frame.
Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 786.6 to 1,281.0, with 1,806 new cases.
Redcar and Cleveland Council leader Mary Lanigan says more resources are needed to help with the vaccine roll-out amid record Covid-19 case rates for the area.
More cases were recorded in Redcar and Cleveland and Middlesbrough between July 1 and 15 than in any month previously - including at the pandemic's peak on Teesside in January.
Mark Adams, South Tees joint director of Public Health, said Redcar and Cleveland had the tenth best percentage of adults vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the area, along with Middlesbrough, was still being hit hard.
South Tyneside, which did top the list in previous weeks, now has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,365.1 to 1,207.5, with 1,823 new cases.
The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough, Copeland, Stockton-on-Tees, and Castle Point.
The 10 areas with the highest case rates are:
Redcar and Cleveland - 1421.8 up from 685.4
Middlesbrough - 1281.0 up from 786.6
South Tyneside - 1207.5 up from 1365.1
Sunderland - 1100.8 up from 895.6
Hartlepool - 1080.5 up from 878.7
Stockton-on-Tees - 1071.2 up from 612.6
North East Lincolnshire - 1008.4 up from 935.1
Gateshead - 957.2 up from 890.8
Copeland - 931.3 up from 437.1
Darlington - 929.7 up from 603.0