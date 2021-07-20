Seven Durham University students heading for Tokyo Olympics

Seven Durham University students have been chosen to represent their home nations at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

Six sporting stars will be representing Team GB in hockey and rowing, and one recent graduate will be representing Canada in fencing.

21-year-old Fiona Crackles is a second year Sport and Exercise Sciences student. She'll be representing Team GB as part of the women’s hockey squad.

I am so excited to be a part of something so great. It really fills me with such pride and it just feels incredible. It’s been a real balance juggling both my academic studies and my commitment to hockey, but everyone has been so supportive and understanding. The fact that I am now part of Team GB gives me goosebumps. Fiona Crackles

Fiona is joined by 24-year-old History graduate Jack Waller, and Sport, Exercise and Physical Activity graduate Ollie Payne who is 22 - they will form part of the men’s hockey squad.

Head Hockey Coach, Gareth Weaver-Tyler, says, “It has been an honour to be part of the journey of all three of these incredible players and to hold so many special memories and success stories from a club, team and individual perspective.

“They have all been a pleasure to work with throughout the years and I know I speak on behalf of all involved with Durham University Hockey Club as I wish them the very best of luck and our utmost congratulations on their selection for the Olympic Games.”

Alumni Angus Groom, 29, and Matt Rossiter, 31, have been selected to row for Team GB, and James Harris is now a senior coach, having made history coaching the ‘women’s eight’ in Rio 2016 - the first Team GB women’s eight to win an Olympic medal.

Representing Canada is Management graduate 28-year-old Eli Schenkel who will compete as part of the fencing team.

On behalf of the whole Durham University community we wish them the best of luck. To have seven athletes, past and present, selected for the Olympic Games is truly magnificent and a testament to all the hard work they have put in throughout the years to get to where they are right now. We will be following their Olympic journeys with pride and sending our support and best wishes from home. Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart Corbridge

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The games are due to begin with the opening ceremonies on Friday 23 July.