Play video

North East actor Robson Green says the biggest battle he faced was with his mental health at the height of his fame.

He's well-known from our TV screens - since rising to fame in the 90's drama Soldier Soldier.

He credits his hobby, fishing, with saving him after he turned to drink and drugs while living his life in the spotlight.

His latest series - Robson and Jim's Icelandic Fly Fishing Adventure is on ITV now.

It follows the two best friends as they talk about how the hobby got them through the darkest time in their lives.

Our presenter Amy Lea went to meet him at his home in Northumberland.