6,000 hectare North East Community Forest given the green light

Communities across the North East will see tens of thousands of trees a year planted as six councils form England’s newest community forest.

The multi-million pound, 30 year project, across Newcastle, Gateshead, North and South Tyneside, Sunderland, and more urban areas of County Durham, will see the equivalent of almost 6,000 rugby pitches of new canopy cover created by 2050.

We know that trees can reduce the risk of flooding; create new habitats for wildlife; improve air quality, improve human health and wellbeing, boost the economy, create new jobs, timber for sustainable building and energy, and store carbon. Not only will this protect green streets in our cities, towns and villages, it will give some of our more deprived neighbourhoods access to nature. Cllr Clare Penny-Evans, Newcastle City Council’s cabinet member for climate change and public safety

Map of the North East Community Forest

The North East Community Forest

In its first year it will receive £480,000 from the Trees for Climate Fund, with a target of thousands more trees across a range of yet to be identified sites.

25 hectares will be planted in the first year – that is about 35 football pitches

475 more hectares will be planted by 2025

700 more hectares will be planted by 2030

The target will continue rising by 200ha every five years thereafter, until 1,500ha are planted between 2046 and 2050. In total that would see 6,000ha planted.

30% canopy cover within the community forest area by 2050 – nearly double the national average

This is an incredibly exciting moment for the people of the North East, as the new Community Forest sets out to create greener, more tree-filled and accessible spaces for all to enjoy, encourage biodiversity to thrive, support local economic growth and help the city region tackle climate change. We warmly welcome the North East to our network and look forward to working with all those involved. Paul Nolan, chair of England's Community Forests

The North East Community Forest How will the new forest be managed? A Forest Manager and Community Woodland Officer will be employed and, over the next 12 months, they will be tasked with producing a Forest Plan, identifying where trees might be planted and consulting communities on their arboreal aspirations. This plan will then go out to full public consultation. The six authorities have committed £75,000 a year towards the costs of this new forestteam, with match funding from the Trees for Climate Fund, and the team will then look to secure additional funding from other sources. Back to top How will it help tackle climate change? The North East Community Forest will directly address the climate emergency that each ofthe six local authorities have declared by – when it is fully planted - capturing a massive155,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the emissions from the energy needs of30,000 homes in a year. Back to top How will the community be involved? While the plans are being led by the six councils, and partners, the intention is that localcommunities, businesses and landowners are heavily involved in achieving the NECF’saims. Anyone interested in potentially becoming involved with the project can find out more on the Newcastle City Council website or email northeastcommunityforest@newcastle.go.uk to be kept up to date with information and opportunities as they become available. Back to top

Over the last 30 years there have been 11 community forests created in England, the most recent of which – Plymouth and South Devon – was announced in June.

Located in and around some of the nation’s largest towns and cities each is a collaboration between councils and local, regional and national organisations, who work to enact a government-approved 30-year vision for landscape improvement known as a forest plan.