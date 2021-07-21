Seaton Delaval Hall's £7.8 million renovation nears completion

Play video

Report by Robin Davies

The National Trust's biggest project in the North of England is nearing completion.

Eight million pounds has been invested to conserve and upgrade the 18th century Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland.

While visitors will find a tranquil house and grounds nowadays, the home had a rather wild past thanks to its Georgian owners - known as the Gay Delavals, who were quite the party animals back in their day.

It's stories like this that the National Trust are hoping to bring to life as the regeneration of Seaton Delaval Hall enters its final phase.

Inside, a new floor has been laid in the basement over what was previously just earth, while new lighting highlights the beautiful detail of the architecture.

New basement flooring - this used to just be earth

Outside, the gardens have been re-landscaped, a new path network installed, and sight lines to the North Sea re-established.

New pathways in the newly landscaped garden

Newly reinstalled sight lines to the North sea

It may not be the party palace of old, but the National Trust is promising there's still plenty of thrills to experience as the restoration nears completion.