Report by Rachel Bullock

There's a big blow for jobs on Teesside - with an uncertain future for hundreds of workers at steel firm Cleveland Bridge.

The firm issued a statement this afternoon.

An HR1 notice was registered and staff have been notified with regards to mass redundancies - it does affect all staff, everyone in the company has been notified. We're actively taking advice from insolvency company FRP and are exploring all avenues. Cleveland Bridge spokesperson

Cleveland Bridge has a proud and prestigious reputation, one of the region's oldest engineering firms, operating since 1877. It's helped to build some of the world's most iconic buildings, including the Wembley Stadium Arch, The Sydney Harbour Bridge and The Shard in London.

Business leaders and MP's have reacted with huge concern.

A joint statement from Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, Darlington MP Peter Gibson and Sedgefield MP Paul Howell and said saying the firm had a strong order book, and they were optimistic a buyer would be found.

They said: "Our number one priority right now is making sure that Cleveland Bridge's 200 members of staff, and their families, are supported at this difficult and uncertain time, and we will be working with Darlington Council and Government to ensure they get whatever support they need.

"Cleveland Bridge is a business with an amazing heritage that has been responsible for some of the world's most iconic structures, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Shard skyscraper in London.

"The skills of its workers are second to none and have led to the company having an enviable global reputation.

"The company has a full order book for the next 18 months, this coupled with the firm's history, expertise and highly skilled workforce makes us optimistic that a buyer will come forward quickly for this iconic business.

"But it is critical that local jobs are protected as part of any deal to buy Cleveland Bridge."