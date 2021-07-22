Richard Lewis has announced he will be leaving his post as Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, after he was chosen as preferred candidate to take up the Chief Constable role at Dyfed-Powys Police Force in Wales.

He was appointed to Cleveland Police in 2019 after moving up from Dyfed-Powys. He said he was leaving the role to 'be closer to family'.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel which is meeting on Friday 30 July.

Responding to the announcement, Chief Constable Richard Lewis said:

“The improvements that we have made since I joined Cleveland Police in April 2019 are testament to the commitment, innovation and talent of officers and staff from across the force.

“This work could not be achieved without each police officer, staff member and volunteer pulling together to believe that change could happen and putting plans into action. Senior leaders in the Force will continue to drive this work forward whilst I ensure a smooth transition to a new Chief Constable. I have every faith that the Force will achieve its vision of delivering outstanding policing for communities.

Leaving Cleveland Police is not a decision that I have taken lightly, and I have considered many different options, but I am moving back to Wales to be closer to family. I have now been announced as the preferred candidate to take up the role of Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys, and I whilst I look forward to this new opportunity, I will always have a strong affinity to Teesside and its people. Richard Lewis

“The Cleveland area is such a beautiful part of the world and our local people have a community spirit second to none.”

Steve Turner, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, said: “I’ve spoken at length to Richard and know that he wants to move back to Wales for family reasons.

“As a family man myself, I can understand his decision-making and wish him well in his new role.

“Richard has been at the helm of the improvements that we have seen at Cleveland Police and has achieved a great deal in his time here.

It is now my responsibility to find a successor who can continue to build on these plans and further improve service delivery to local people. Having spent time with operational teams in my first few months in office, I know that everyone has a strong desire to provide the best level of service to victims and to bring perpetrators to justice. Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

“I will be recruiting for a Chief Constable who supports this ethos as an ethical and strong leader and who is committed to reducing serious violence in homes and on our streets.

“I know how well-regarded Richard is by the workforce, partner agencies and communities.

“I will leave no stone unturned to find the right Chief Constable, who shares my passion for the area and who will help me put the pride back into Cleveland Police.”