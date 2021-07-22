"Just insulting": Nurses in the North East react to 3% pay rise

Play video

Report by Katie Cole

Nurses, and the bodies who represent them, are so angry over a three percent pay increase they say has left them feeling undervalued and considering going on strike.

They've told ITV Tyne Tees many nurses are relying on food banks, and others are ready to leave the profession.

We have literally given our lives to keep things going. It's just insulting. No one should be working full time and then you have to find time to go to the foodbank which is what a lot of nurses are doing. They are desperate. They've got literally nothing. Jemma James, Nurse, Newcastle

The Government say the pay offer means the average nurse would receive an extra £1,000 and porters and cleaners an extra £500, a recognition for their contribution during a difficult economic time.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the pay rise was a “bitter blow” and the salary increase would be a cut once inflation was taken into account.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.

“We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I’m pleased to accept them in full, with a 3% pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters.”

The RCN had been campaigning for a 12.5% pay increase and its general secretary Pat Cullen said: “When the Treasury expects inflation to be 3.7%, ministers are knowingly cutting pay for an experienced nurse by over £200 in real-terms.

“Nursing staff will remain dignified in responding to what will be a bitter blow to many.

“But the profession will not take this lying down. We will be consulting our members on what action they would like to take next.”