Teesside family take on Yorkshire Three Peaks after son has major surgery

A family from Yarm are preparing to take on the challenge of trekking the Yorkshire Three Peaks in just 12 hours this Saturday (24th July) after their son - born in Middlesbrough - was diagnosed with a condition called Craniosynostosis.

George Fotheringham was born in August 2020, but shortly after his Mum had a feeling something was wrong.

He was found to have an issue with his school - he lacked a 'back soft spot' which meant the skull had closed too early - causing his head to grow abnormally, leading to increased pressure within the brain, developmental delays and other issues.

George had major surgery on this skull Credit: Family photo

George was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital at only 11 weeks old and told he faced surgery.

At only 16 weeks old he had major surgery which took around 4-5 hours - followed by transfusion.

He is now recovering well, although he will stay under the care of a team of specialists at Alder Hey Children's hospital until he is 14 years old.

George is now 9 months old and recovering Credit: Family photo

The family hope they are able to raise £1000 to support the hospital and the team that cared for George - as well as raising awareness of the condition.