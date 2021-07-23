Child in 'critical condition' after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick

Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a child on Wellbrook Close in Ingleby Barwick just before 1pm today.

The North East Ambulance service and the Great North Air ambulance attended the scene - and the child was taken to James Cook Hospital in a critical condition.

A NEAS spokesperson said, “We were called at 12:55 today to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a child on Wellbrook Close in Ingleby Barwick.

"We sent a specialist paramedic and two ambulance teams and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance team, who also attended.

"We transported the child to James Cook hospital by road in a critical condition with support from the GNAAS doctor on board.”