North East athletes get ready to take on the Olympics

Play video

Report by Simon O'Rourke

From Tyneside and Teesside to Tokyo, with North Yorkshire along for ride.

Our athletes are getting ready for the Olympics.

We've got the two McCormack brothers. Pat and Luke, Boxers from Birtley.

Credit: PA

Our six Team GB lionesses are back in action against hosts Japan tomorrow. Many of them have been Olympians before.

Credit: PA

Teesside Tornado Richard Kilty is competing in his second games in the sprint relay.

Credit: PA

Teesside table tennis star Paul Drinkhall is back for a third games.

Credit: PA

So is Teesside Swimmer Aimee Willmott. It's her Olympic Swansong. She's set to retire from competitive swimming after Tokyo.

Credit: PA

Among the first timers, there's York's Commonwealth Games gold medal winning swimmer James Wilby.

Credit: PA

Golfer Jodi Ewart-Shadoff who grew up in Middleham.

Credit: PA

Northallerton runner Marc Scott.

Credit: PA

Also from Northallerton, shot putter Scott Lincoln. Scott's a 12 time British Champion. This will be his Olympic Debut after throwing the qualifying distance a few weeks ago.

Credit: PA

As soon as it left my hand, before it even landed, I started cheering because I knew. Everything clicked and I'm like, I've done it, I'm going to Tokyo. Literally going to Tokyo. Scott Lincoln

Whether it's Pat, or Jack, or Steph, Lucy and the Team GB Lionesses - history is theirs for the taking.