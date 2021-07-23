Sunderland's friendly with Harrogate Town moved to behind-closed-doors

Sunderland AFC has announced that its friendly on Saturday at Harrogate Town will now be played behind closed doors.

In a statement released tonight, the Black Cats said: "At 5pm on Friday afternoon, HTFC informed SAFC that spectators would no longer be permitted to attend the fixture following recommendations from their local safety advisory group.

"SAFC understands that supporters will be extremely disappointed by this news and its last-minute nature, with many fans incurring considerable personal expense to put travel plans in place."

Sunderland AFC added in its statement that it "shared this disappointment" and added the club would be working "closely with HTFC to ensure that all ticket holders receive a full refund as soon as possible."

The club said that instead the match would be streamed on its website for free and that anyone who had previously paid to stream the match online would receive a refund.

Following today’s update stating that supporters would no longer be permitted to attend the fixture, SAFC has taken the decision to stream the fixture on the SAFSee platform free of charge.

Supporters who have already purchased a streaming pass will also receive a full refund.