Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke has confirmed on his Facebook that Teesside has been selected by the Government to receive short-term support due to high Covid case rates.

As of 14 July, case rates for all ages in the North East were:

910 in 100,000 - double the national case rate of 426 per 100,000

65% of people in the North East vaccinated

56% of people in Middlesbrough vaccinated

Simon Clarke said this 'enhanced response' will provide national support to target vaccine uptake in those areas where it is needed most and reduce variation between different areas.

This may include -

Targeted testing

Support with vaccine rollout

Support conducting ‘door to door’ testing

Approval to recommend additional interventions in schools.

He added that following discussions with officials from the Tees Valley local authorities, appropriate interventions will start from Monday 26 July 2021, with a review will be conducted after four weeks to see how effective these measures have been.

So many Teessiders have been vaccinated. If you haven't, now is the time. It is only thanks to your efforts, the residents of Teesside, that we will be able to stop the spread and protect the people we love. Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Separately, Redcar and Cleveland Council has teamed up with Middlesbrough FC’s charity, the MFC Foundation to provide a mobile vaccination unit for Redcar and Cleveland residents.

Mary Lanigan, Leader of the Council, said: “Our infection rate remains very high and we welcome the Government support.

“Our message is clear: the best way to get out of this is for everyone to be vaccinated and we are pleased that separate to the Government plans, a mobile unit will be available in Redcar and Cleveland. It does work – get out there and ‘grab a jab’ to beat this disease.

“At the same time, we are urging people to remain cautious and keep following some of the simple rules, like continuing to wear a mask where appropriate and sanitising your hands, to get this infection rate under control.

“We’ve come so far together but it’s a long way from being over. We need to look after each other once again and get this dreadful disease under control.”