Teesside to become area of 'Enhanced Government response' due to high Covid rates
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke has confirmed on his Facebook that Teesside has been selected by the Government to receive short-term support due to high Covid case rates.
As of 14 July, case rates for all ages in the North East were:
Simon Clarke said this 'enhanced response' will provide national support to target vaccine uptake in those areas where it is needed most and reduce variation between different areas.
This may include -
Targeted testing
Support with vaccine rollout
Support conducting ‘door to door’ testing
Approval to recommend additional interventions in schools.
He added that following discussions with officials from the Tees Valley local authorities, appropriate interventions will start from Monday 26 July 2021, with a review will be conducted after four weeks to see how effective these measures have been.
Separately, Redcar and Cleveland Council has teamed up with Middlesbrough FC’s charity, the MFC Foundation to provide a mobile vaccination unit for Redcar and Cleveland residents.
Mary Lanigan, Leader of the Council, said: “Our infection rate remains very high and we welcome the Government support.
“Our message is clear: the best way to get out of this is for everyone to be vaccinated and we are pleased that separate to the Government plans, a mobile unit will be available in Redcar and Cleveland. It does work – get out there and ‘grab a jab’ to beat this disease.
“At the same time, we are urging people to remain cautious and keep following some of the simple rules, like continuing to wear a mask where appropriate and sanitising your hands, to get this infection rate under control.
“We’ve come so far together but it’s a long way from being over. We need to look after each other once again and get this dreadful disease under control.”