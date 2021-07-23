Thousands of North East children to struggle with 'holiday hunger' over the Summer
Report by Julia Breen
Today marks the end of term for children across the region, and for many it's the start of a difficult time as they face the worry of holiday hunger.
Newcastle has the highest rate of people on free school meals in the region, with Middlesbrough coming second. Across the entire region, people needing free school meals has increased by a quarter.
The People's Kitchen in Newcastle used to concentrate on helping the homeless...now it's having to help children too.
Jacqui Boardman
17-year-old Sophie from Newcastle says it's the summer holidays are the most worrying time of the year for young people who rely on free school meals.
She's had them during most of her school years and is still eligible. She welcomes the funding - but says more needs to be done.