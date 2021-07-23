Play video

Report by Julia Breen

Today marks the end of term for children across the region, and for many it's the start of a difficult time as they face the worry of holiday hunger.

Newcastle has the highest rate of people on free school meals in the region, with Middlesbrough coming second. Across the entire region, people needing free school meals has increased by a quarter.

46,084 Emergency food parcels given to North East children this year, up from 36,483 in 2019/2020

22,250 Emergency food parcels needed in Newcastle in the last year up from 14,829 the year before

4,024 Emergency food parcels needed in Middlesbrough, up from 3,339 the year before

The People's Kitchen in Newcastle used to concentrate on helping the homeless...now it's having to help children too.

17-year-old Sophie from Newcastle says it's the summer holidays are the most worrying time of the year for young people who rely on free school meals.

She's had them during most of her school years and is still eligible. She welcomes the funding - but says more needs to be done.