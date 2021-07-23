Tributes to 'loving couple' who died in multiple car crash on A1 last week

Tributes have been paid to a loving couple who died in the multiple vehicle crash on the A1(M) in County Durham, last week.

Elaine Sullivan, 59, and David Daglish, 57, of Seaham, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

In a joint statement, the couple’s families said: “Our world has been shattered into a million pieces.

“Elaine and Dave were incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends.

“Their premature departure has left behind an irreparable hole in both our families and the local community; their kind and devoted selves will never be forgotten.”

51-year-old Paul Mullen, of Washington, who also lost his life during the incident.

All families are being supported by specially trained officers.

The incident happened at 6.20pm on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn.

It involved four cars and two lorries.

A 41-year-old man – the driver of one of the lorries – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail.

An online portal has been set up by police to allow people to submit information in relation to the incident, as well as dashcam footage and photographs.