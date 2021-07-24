Child dies after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick

A child has died after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick.

The crash happened on Wellbrook Close at 12.55pm yesterday.

The North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air ambulance attended the scene and the child - whose age and gender have not been released - was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police have confirmed today thought that they have died.

A spokesperson for the force said:

Police can confirm that a child has sadly died following a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a child on Wellbrook Close in Ingleby Barwick at 12:55pm on Friday 23rd July. Ambulance service colleagues attended the scene and the child was taken to hospital. Our thoughts remain with the family of the child at this extremely distressing time and they are being supported by officers. Cleveland Police

The force also confirmed that enquiries into the crash are ongoing.