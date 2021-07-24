Child dies after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick
A child has died after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick.
The crash happened on Wellbrook Close at 12.55pm yesterday.
The North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air ambulance attended the scene and the child - whose age and gender have not been released - was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police have confirmed today thought that they have died.
A spokesperson for the force said:
The force also confirmed that enquiries into the crash are ongoing.