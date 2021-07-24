Child dies after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick

Police at the scene of the crash in Ingleby Barwick. Credit: ITV Tyne tees

A child has died after being hit by a car in Ingleby Barwick.

The crash happened on Wellbrook Close at 12.55pm yesterday.

The North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air ambulance attended the scene and the child - whose age and gender have not been released - was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police have confirmed today thought that they have died.

A spokesperson for the force said:

The force also confirmed that enquiries into the crash are ongoing.