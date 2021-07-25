Four hospitalised as police and ambulance crews attend Newcastle crash

Four people have been taken to hospital following a road collision in Newcastle.

The crash happened this morning on Barrack Road Hunters Road and Leazes Court and involved two vehicles.

Paramedics treated the casualties before transferring them to the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

No details have been released on the identity of those hospitalised or on their condition.

The road remains closed while Northumbria Police carry out investigations. Officers have asked driver

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We got a call at 9.05am to attend a road traffic collision on Barrack Road. We dispatched four ambulances, one HART (hazardous area response team) crew and an air ambulance.

"We treated four casualties before transferring them to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."