Two dead after serious crash in central Newcastle

Two people have died following a serious car crash in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police were contacted at about 8.30am today about a Volkswagen Golf which was reported to have been stolen.

The drivers did not stop when instructed to by police and made off.

At about 9am, the Golf was in collision with a Honda on Barrack Road.

Emergency services attended - including four ambulances and an air ambulance - and the two men in the the Golf were confirmed dead at the scene.

A force spokesperson said: "Their next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially trained officers."

A third man in the Golf was taken to hospital with serious injuries, along with a woman in the Honda.

The spokesperson added:

We have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is a matter of course in incidents of this nature, who have confirmed they will be conducting an independent investigation. Northuimbria Police

The road was closed shortly after the incident and is expected to remain shut for a number of hours. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.