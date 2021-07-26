MFC Foundation converts health bus to help vaccine rollout across Teesside

The Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation has teamed up with Middlesbrough Council to provide a mobile vaccination unit for Redcar and Cleveland residents.

The Foundation’s Health Bus has been converted to provide vaccines at drop-in sessions in the East Cleveland area.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available on the bus, and it is hoped that it will encourage younger people to come forward and get vaccinated without having to make an appointment.

Where will the bus be?

Asda car park in Skelton, East Cleveland Tuesday 27 July



Redcar High Street Wednesday 28 July.



Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare, said: “We need everyone to get their jab and quickly."

Some young people may think Covid won’t affect them too much but, sadly, there are plenty of examples that show that is not the case. Also, please think about more elderly or vulnerable people in your family or the wider community. Even if you’re OK, you could pass it on to them. Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare

Cllr Kay added: “It is fantastic that the MFC Foundation is making their bus available. It shows how we all work together here on Teesside and I would like to personally thank everyone involved in this scheme.

“The message is clear: get the jab as soon as you can.”

If the scheme with MFC Foundation is a success, it is planned that the bus will be used at venues across the borough and beyond at places most convenient for younger people.

It will be available for those waiting for their second Pfizer jab – but only after a minimum of eight weeks from their first vaccination.