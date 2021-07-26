It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since Geordie Shore hit television screens - throwing eight average North Easterners into the spotlight.

Since then, there have been over 40 cast members and 21 seasons of the MTV show that was inspired by the American original, Jersey Shore.

The series has become synonymous with Newcastle nightlife for many, and has launched the careers of celebrities like Vicky Pattison and Charlotte Crosby that went on to star on Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here and Masterchef since.

Former Geordie Shore cast members including Holly (far left) and Sophie (far right).

Some of the original cast members now appear on Geordie OGs - a spin-off from the main series, offering a glimpse into how their lives are now. Series four launched this month, featuring Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson.

"Geordies win everything"

When the show launched, it divided audiences with some people becoming huge fans from the get-go and some disagreeing with the more explicit content aired.

However, 32-year-old Sophie Kasaei from South Shields says the show has put the region on the map.

Social media trolling

With the attention and the controversy around the show came a lot of opinion. 29-year-old Holly Hagan, originally from Thornaby on Teesside, says trolling was a huge problem for the cast.

I think we got the most stick anyone could get out of any TV show ever. I couldn't leave my house for two year... We were getting trolled long before trolling was even a word. Holly Hagan

In the years following Geordie Shore's first series in 2011, programmes like Love Island hit the screens. Although the ITV2 show has often been the topic of conversation when it comes to mental health support and the online abuse of its contestants, Holly, Sophie and Marnie say online trolls were worse 10 years ago when their series launched.

A full cast reunion?

The question on any Geordie Shore fan's lips is whether that full original reunion will ever happen. With the Geordie OGs series and MTV's 10th anniversary special, there has only been a handful of cast members together at any time. So, would Marnie, Holly and Sophie be up for a full-scale reunion?