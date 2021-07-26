Nissan is recruiting for hundreds of jobs on Wearside.

The Japanese car manufacturer is looking for 400 new members of staff to join the 6,000 strong workforce at the Sunderland plant.

Successful applicants will work on the production line for the car giant's new electric vehicle and start work on its new electric car battery site.

Nissan EV36Zero will see Sunderland build the company's next-generation EV crossover and, in partnership with Sunderland Council, deliver a 100% electric renewable electricity 'Microgrid.'

The announcement is seen as a further vote of confidence in the Sunderland factory.

These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and LEAF to our customers in more than 130 world markets. Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, Nissan Sunderland Plant

Earlier this month Nissan announced plans to invest £1 billion in a new flagship electric vehicle hub.

The manufacturer says the 'Nissan EV36Zero' gigafactory will supercharge the company's drive to become carbon neutral and build on efforts to create zero-emission car travel.

Under the plans announced at the beginning of July, the Sunderland factory will build Nissan's new fully electric model and a 7.5 gigawatt battery plant, which could create 1,500 jobs on Wearside, with an expected 6,200 jobs in the wider supply chain.

The government provided funding towards the investment but when asked would not comment on how much money from the taxpayer's purse was put towards the scheme.

Last month we announced the £1 billion investment for Nissan EV36Zero in the plant, the biggest single investment since we opened 35 years ago. This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland's reputation as a world-class manufacturer. Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, Nissan Sunderland Plant

The new roles available on Wearside will be both permanent and temporary positions.

Nissan says there has 'never been a better time to join' the company, with the all new Qashqai in production and the recent Nissan EV36Zero announcement.