Stephen Miller says he is sad to announce that he won't be going to Tokyo as part of Team GB at the Paralympics.

The athlete from Cramlington has Cerebral Palsy. He is one of the North East's most decorated athletes, with 6 Paralympic medals to his name.

In a statement posted on social media, Stephen spoke of his disappointment at missing out on a 'dream' seventh consecutive Paralympic games.

Sadly, I have to announce my dream of competing in my 7th consecutive Paralympic Games in Tokyo, is over. Last week I learned that I had not been selected in the British Para Athletics team for Tokyo, the panel didn't feel I was a medal prospect. Recently I was informed by email that my appeal against my non-selection was unsuccessful. Stephen Miller, MBE

Stephen competes in field athletics primarily the Club Throw, which is equivalent to the Javelin for his disability. He has also competed in discuss and shot putt.

Stephen has a long career in his sport, representing Great Britain for over 25 years.

During his career he has competed in;

6 Paralympic Games

7 World Championships

6 European Championships

Over that time he has won more than 30 international medals.

There will be no lucky 7th Paralympics for me this year. I want to thank everyone for their support in my journey... this one pinches, but Team Miller will be back. Stephen Miller MBE, Statement

Despite missing out on a spot in Team GB for Tokyo 2020, Stephen said he isn't ready to stop just yet.

It’s very hard to take that my Paralympic journey has been ended like this, I know I would’ve challenged for a medal in Tokyo and represented GB to the fullest. This is not the end for me, I still have a lot to give this sport and I enjoy it too much to stop now. I will still be chucking sticks in future. Stephen Miller MBE, Statement

He says he will cheer on his fellow athletes from home as they represent Team GB at the 2020 games:

"There are lots of great athletes going to Tokyo and I wish them all the best, I’m sure they’ll do brilliantly. Special regards to fellow Gateshead Harrier Anna Nicholson, who is going to her first Games."