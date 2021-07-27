Disappointment as Stephen Miller isn't selected for 'dream' seventh Paralympic games
Stephen Miller says he is sad to announce that he won't be going to Tokyo as part of Team GB at the Paralympics.
The athlete from Cramlington has Cerebral Palsy. He is one of the North East's most decorated athletes, with 6 Paralympic medals to his name.
In a statement posted on social media, Stephen spoke of his disappointment at missing out on a 'dream' seventh consecutive Paralympic games.
Stephen competes in field athletics primarily the Club Throw, which is equivalent to the Javelin for his disability. He has also competed in discuss and shot putt.
Stephen has a long career in his sport, representing Great Britain for over 25 years.
During his career he has competed in;
6 Paralympic Games
7 World Championships
6 European Championships
Over that time he has won more than 30 international medals.
Despite missing out on a spot in Team GB for Tokyo 2020, Stephen said he isn't ready to stop just yet.
He says he will cheer on his fellow athletes from home as they represent Team GB at the 2020 games:
"There are lots of great athletes going to Tokyo and I wish them all the best, I’m sure they’ll do brilliantly. Special regards to fellow Gateshead Harrier Anna Nicholson, who is going to her first Games."