A stretch of road which runs along the cliffs of South Tyneside could be moved inland under plans to preserve the route's longterm future.

Proposals for the major scheme to reposition a 500-metre section of the A183 Coast Road have been lodged by, and with, South Tyneside Council.

It follows specialist surveys which identified "critical pinch points" caused by the erosion of the limestone cliff face and the formation of caves.

The project aims to extend the lifespan of the route by another 50 years and if approved, would see the stretch moved further inland between Marsden Grotto and the historic Lime Kilns.

'Essential transportation link'

Supporting documents describe the A183 Coast Road as an "essential transportation link" that averages between 7,500 and 8,000 motor vehicles a day, including more than 300 heavy goods vehicles.

A design and access statement, prepared by Capita on behalf of South Tyneside Council, also set out further details on the scheme.

Discussions around realigning the route began with the council's planning department in 2020, with a dedicated page now set up on South Tyneside Council's website providing information and updates on the scheme.

In addition, a presentation providing background and details on the proposals was also given at each of the council's Community Area Forums.

Highways chiefs previously confirmed construction works are likely to begin towards the end of 2022 and would mostly take place 'off-line' to minimise congestion, although some road closures would be needed.

If plans are approved, the former A183 carriageway and footway would be removed and replaced by grassland with the intention being to transfer that land to the National Trust as part of a "land swap arrangement".

Comments on the planning application can be made until August 13.