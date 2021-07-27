Police name the two men that died in a collision in Newcastle on Sunday

The identities of two men who died in a collision in Newcastle on Sunday can now be confirmed.

Connor Davison, 25, of Prudhoe and Andrew Milburn, 28, of Crawcrook, died following a collision on Barrack Road in Newcastle.

Both men were in a Volkswagen Golf which was in collision with a Honda at about 9am. They were confirmed deceased at the scene and their families are being offered support by specially-trained officers.

A statement released by Connor’s family today read: “Connor Davison, aged 25 of Prudhoe, loving son, father, brother and partner, sadly taken so suddenly from us.

“Connor will always be in our thoughts, hearts and will never be forgotten.”

A third male occupant of the Golf and a female occupant of the Honda were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northumbria Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have confirmed they will be conducting an independent investigation.