Play video

Report by Katie Cole

An 11-year-old girl from Sunderland has had a life-saving stem cell transplant after a worldwide search for a donor.

Chloe Gray was diagnosed with the rare blood disorder Diamond-Blackfan Anaemia while she was still in her mother's womb.

Around 700 people in the world are affected by Diamond-Blackfan Anaemia

When she was seven, her family were told she needed a transplant and until June this year she was kept alive by monthly blood transfusions.

Her family have been searching for a suitable donor since 2018 and in the process have encouraged 6,000 people to join the stem cell donor register!

A match for Chloe was found in 2020, but Covid meant the transplant could not take place until this year.

There's not enough words to say thank you. They've saved her life, they've changed our lives, they've changed the whole family. I don't think you can put into words how grateful we are. A hero, that's what we were looking for, her hero, and we found them. Francesca Bowser, Chloe's mum

Chloe is now back home recovering and has gone 50 days without a blood transfusion. She's also been able to enjoy her favourite food, a homemade Chinese takeaway.

2,000 people are currently waiting for a stem cell transplant and Chloe’s family hope to inspire others to donate.