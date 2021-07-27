Work begins on new Blyth gigafactory set to ‘fuel green industrial revolution’

Play video

Residents in the seaside village of Cambois, south east Northumberland, have welcomed the prospect of new jobs being created at the UK’s first gigafactory.

The Britishvolt plant is expected to create around 3,000 direct posts and 5,000 jobs in the supply chain.

Local cafe worker, Helen Gibbinson says, “I think it’s great news for the area. I’m looking forward to seeing some industry and getting the place back up and alive again and hopefully lots of job opportunities for local people and bring further interests into the area.”

Her manager at Cafe One in Cambois, Andrea Hesp adds, "I think it’s going to be brilliant. It’s going to mean a lot more jobs obviously for people for a lot of years, which is going to make a hell of a difference because, you know, this area is quite high in unemployment. I do believe they do a lot of training for people who aren’t experienced and don’t have the skills.”

The gigafactory will manufacture around 200,000 batteries for electric cars in phase 1 and 2 of the project.

Founder and CEO, Orral Nadjari told ITV News the plan is to create jobs that employ local talent in the region.

What Britishvolt brings is the opportunity for the region to level up. Level up in terms of new types of jobs because we have a breadth of talent in the North East - we have manufacturing excellence in the North East but more importantly we are uniquely positioned geographically in the North East to be able to produce whatever we produce here with green electrodes. Orral Nadjari, Founder and CEO of Britishvolt

The groundbreaking ceremony for the building of the gigafactory took place today. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony, Labour MP for Wansbeck, Ian Lavery, said everyone from all political persuasions should be celebrating this innovative project.