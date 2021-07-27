Work begins on new Blyth gigafactory set to ‘fuel green industrial revolution’
Residents in the seaside village of Cambois, south east Northumberland, have welcomed the prospect of new jobs being created at the UK’s first gigafactory.
The Britishvolt plant is expected to create around 3,000 direct posts and 5,000 jobs in the supply chain.
Local cafe worker, Helen Gibbinson says, “I think it’s great news for the area. I’m looking forward to seeing some industry and getting the place back up and alive again and hopefully lots of job opportunities for local people and bring further interests into the area.”
Her manager at Cafe One in Cambois, Andrea Hesp adds, "I think it’s going to be brilliant. It’s going to mean a lot more jobs obviously for people for a lot of years, which is going to make a hell of a difference because, you know, this area is quite high in unemployment. I do believe they do a lot of training for people who aren’t experienced and don’t have the skills.”
The gigafactory will manufacture around 200,000 batteries for electric cars in phase 1 and 2 of the project.
Founder and CEO, Orral Nadjari told ITV News the plan is to create jobs that employ local talent in the region.
Attending the groundbreaking ceremony, Labour MP for Wansbeck, Ian Lavery, said everyone from all political persuasions should be celebrating this innovative project.