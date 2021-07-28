Families and steam enthusiasts across the region can see world famous engine Flying Scotsman this summer for free at Locomotion in Shildon.

The record-breaking A3 class Pacific locomotive, no. 60103, is on public display at Locomotion from today (28 July) to 17 August - it will be the only chance to see the locomotive up close in the North East this year.

The visit was originally scheduled for 2020 but plans were postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is really positive to see Flying Scotsman returning to Shildon for the first time since 2019 after what has been a really difficult year for everyone. I look forward to welcoming people to the museum in what should be a great family day out and the only chance to see Flying Scotsman up close in the North East. Sarah Price, Head of Locomotion

Built in Doncaster in 1923 to operate high speed passenger services on the east coast main line between London and Edinburgh, the engine quickly became a celebrity.

Flying Scotsman in the late 1940s. Credit: Eric Treacy/National Railway Museum

The locomotive broke several records: in 1928 hauling the first regular service to travel non-stop between London and Edinburgh and in 1934 Flying Scotsman became the first locomotive in the world to achieve an authenticated speed of 100mph.

Flying Scotsman has visited Australia and the USA and was even the subject of a feature film.

Details on the display at Locomotion: Where will the engine be? Flying Scotsman will be positioned outside the main visitor hall and visitors will be able to get up close to the famous engine and take photos of the Flying Scotsman nameplate. Back to top What time can I see it? Visitors can see Flying Scotsman for free from 10:30am to 4pm daily. Back to top Do I need to book? Booking online is required to comply with Test and Trace measures. Visitors must also observe social distancing. Back to top What else will be on offer? Visitors to Locomotion will be able to learn more about the engine with a series of talks from experts including the free presentation 'Flying Scotsman: how good is it?' Back to top

Flying Scotsman is owned by the National Railway Museum in York and is operated and maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

Earlier this year, the iconic Locomotion Number One moved from Darlington to be displayed at Locomotion in Shildon for the first time in 170 years - close to where it made its first historic journey, on the Darlington to Stockton Railway.