It's been a mixed bag of results from Team GB rowing over at the Tokyo Olympics.

It fell to the mens quadruple sculls to win the sport's first medal of the 2020 games.

Step forward Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont.

The quartet, which included Durham University graduate Angus Groom, held their nerve, rowing a superb race from lane one to come second, beaten only by Holland.

Team GB were leading at halfway, but had to settle for single after holding off stiff competition from Australia and Poland.

It's the first time Team GB have secured an olympic medal in this particular rowing event, making it an historic win.

It’s a first Olympic medal in this boat class for our country. We’re standing on the shoulders of loads of people before us, our old team-mates. They’ve helped us get here. It’s another step on our way to get a gold. Jack Beaumont, Silver Olympic medallist

He added: “It was wild out there. These conditions are rough, the tailwind, but it’s what we’re used to back at home.“We’ve trained in this so many times, it did not shake us. We decided, we’re in lane one, outside chance of a medal, let’s take it to them. And we did it. I’m so happy.”

The podium spot followed a frustrating morning Team GB rowing.

The silver medal came just minutes after the end of an era in the men's four, that missed out on a medal in their flagship event.

Team GB were chasing a sixth straight Olympic title in the event but hot on the heels of Australia, the team of Oliver Cook, Matthew Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and Sholto Carnegie lost momentum, almost crashing into Italy's boat, leading to a disappointing 4th place finish.

We tried our best but we really screwed up there at the finish so it's a bit heartbreaking. There's no sugarcoating it - we're absolutely devastated. Matthew Rossiter, Team GB Men's four

The disappointing result ended a winning streak in the event that started at Sydney 2000 by Steve Redgrave, Matthew Pinsent, Tim Foster and James Cracknell.

The Men's quadruple sculls' result was the silver lining Team GB rowing needed.

Jack Beaumont said: "We're hugely proud. We've worked so hard. We've been part of a rowing team that's had huge success, a huge tradition of British rowing.