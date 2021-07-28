Councils in the North East have criticised the country's social care system which they say requires significant change and funding to meet a rising demand.

A report on children's social care has found the social care system does not currently achieve the best outcomes for children and their families - and significant change is needed in order to alleviate unsustainable pressure on services.

Published on Wednesday, July 28, the North East Regional Care Report was carried out by the directors of children’s services at 12 North East authorities.

It aims to provide the views of those working at a local level in the region and will feed into the national Independent Care Review commissioned by the government - which says its already spending hundreds of millions of pounds to support children in care in England.

John Pearce, chair of the North East Association of Directors of Children’s Services, said: “Endemic poverty in many of our communities, together with a shortfall in funding, is driving dramatic increases in the need for intervention through children’s social care.

"We know these issues are not unique to our area, but they are being felt particularly strongly in the North East due to deep-rooted socio-economic disparities.

“Family networks are very much valued in our region and there is a strong sense of community but, nevertheless, many residents are affected by longstanding and significant levels of inequality and disadvantage."

Picture in the North East

The report found "inequality is stark in the region", with high levels of poverty and deprivation.

It suggests child poverty defines the context in which the care system operates and identifies a correlation between deprivation and the level of need for social care support.

The North East, it continues, has consistently had the highest rates of statutory social care involvement of the English regions, including the highest rates of children in care, child protection plans and children in need.

At the same time, it says the rate of children in care in the North East increased by 77 per cent between 2009 and 2020 compared to a national average of 24 per cent, and all 12 local authorities now have a children in care rate that is above the national average.

Change is 'only solution'

The report makes a number of recommendations for system-wide change.

The numbers of children needing care are unsustainable and a different pattern of care is the only solution. John Pearce, Chair of the North East Association of Directors of Children’s Services

Mr Pearce added: "We must address system-wide barriers so that our frontline staff have the capacity to build strong relationships with children and their families to support meaningful change."

The report makes the case for two 'major requests' from government and its Independent Care Review which it says are fundamental to any reform of the children’s care system.

These are the need for a joined-up national policy agenda to address child poverty, and sustainable, system-wide investment that ensures all parts of the care system are "appropriately funded".

A government spokesperson said: “This government is investing millions in the frontline charities directly supporting vulnerable children, as well as championing family hubs to transform support available for families.

“Since 2014, our £200 million Innovation Programme has supported children in care all over England, including in the North East, and North and South Tyneside are among the high performing councils chosen to support others develop strong practice.

“Our independent review of children’s social care, a manifesto commitment, is looking at how to reform the system to improve existing support for the most vulnerable.”