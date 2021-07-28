Live Music returns to Yorkshire in a big way as Stereophonics play an 8,000-capacity sold out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The gig is the first major comeback show for the county since the Covid pandemic caused huge disruption to live performances.

Over the summer it's hoped the return of events to the live music venue will bring more than £5m into the local economy.

£5m+ Boost to the local economy is expected over the summer as live events return.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre is the UK's biggest outdoor venue. It will welcome a sell-out crowd as indie band Stereophonics take to the stage for a headline show on Wednesday evening.

It's the first concert at the arena - dubbed "the jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire coast" - since the summer of 2019.

Stereophonics aren't the only big act drawing in the crcowds. Over the course of the summer the venue will host the likes of Olly Murs, Duraan Duran, Anne-Marie, Snow Patrol and Keane.

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, of live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "It has been a long time coming but we have a brilliant series of shows over the summer featuring some of the biggest names in music.

The message is loud and clear - live music is back… and Scarborough Open Air Theatre is very much back in business! Venue programmer Peter Taylor, of live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor

More than 65,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer's shows, generating a boost for the local economy.

This year's sales have already eclipsed the 63,000 tickets sold for shows at Scarborough OAT in 2019, which brought an estimated economic benefit to the local economy of £5.2m.

Peter Taylor added: "It is a special and unique place which draws music lovers from around the UK and overseas.

We know how important shows here are for the local economy, and the 9,000 people who work in visitor-related industries in the borough. Venue programmer Peter Taylor, of live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor

He added: "We feel this year's events, which have been programmed during difficult and unprecedented times, deliver something for everyone."

400,000+ People have attended a concert at Scarborough OAT since it re-opened to the public in 2010

£23m Is estimated to have been generated for the local economy by Scarborough OAT since 2013

The economic benefit figures, produced using the industry standard Cambridge Research Model for Tourism, take into account such factors as where customers travel from - more than 60% of people who attend shows at Scarborough OAT travel from outside the borough - whether they stay overnight and their estimated spend while in resort.

Cllr Steve Siddons, Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: "Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is a jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire coast and it's fantastic that the venue is able to open once again as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The theatre welcomes some of the biggest names in music which attracts people from across the country. This provides a significant boost to our tourist economy, supports jobs across the borough and provides income for many local businesses. Cllr Steve Siddons, Leader of Scarborough Borough Council

Following the 2019 summer season, 30 accommodation providers located in and around Scarborough were interviewed to get their views on Scarborough OAT to assess the impact that it had on their business.

All respondents thought the OAT had a positive impact on Scarborough's visitor economy. Most felt that it brought more visitors into the town - including from abroad - and improved the town's profile and image. 70% stated shows at the venue made a 'big difference' to their business.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: "It's fantastic news that live entertainment is back and Scarborough Open Air Theatre is the perfect, picturesque place to host some of the world's biggest acts and bands, in a spectacular seaside setting.

The wonderful weather and the lifting of lockdown has seen a real surge in tourism businesses reopening, recovering and rebuilding, something Welcome to Yorkshire is supporting, in a sector that pre-pandemic was worth £9bn to the county's economy and employed almost 225,000 people. James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire

He added: "I'm looking forward to seeing Stereophonics, and the roll call of internationally renowned rock and pop artists heading to Scarborough during the coming months is as impressive this year as ever. A great excuse to get your Handbags and Gladrags on and Have A Nice Day!"