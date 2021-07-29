£37.6 million investment in anti-flood schemes in the North East

The North East is set to benefit from 150 new flood schemes across the region thanks to arecord investment of £37.6 million from the government and Environment Agency.

As part of new plans published today, homes and businesses across the region are to bebetter protected from flooding and coastal erosion.

The anti-flood investment plans will also be in place across the country and over the next six years £5.2 billion will be spent, in total, on preventative projects.

The new flood and coastal schemes are predicted to protect 336,000 properties in the UK by 2027, helping to avoid £32 billion in wider economic damages and reducing the national flood risk by up to 11%.

This is a record investment in the North East and we have a wide variety of projects right across the region in the pipeline to boost flood protection for communities and improve their resilience, as well as bring improvements for wildlife through enhanced habitat creation. Leila Huntington, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency in the North East

The projects include improvements to flood insurance and encouraging the installation ofmeasures such as air bricks and flood doors as well as other schemes across the North East including:

Ponteland - The £2.7million flood scheme which has seen the existing flood defences on the south bank of the River Pont replaced with one continuous sheet piled flood wall, better protecting more than 250 properties in the town.

Marton - The £4.8million West Beck flood scheme is also currently in construction which is predicted to reduce the risk of flooding from the beck, sea and surface water to nearly 500 homes in central Middlesbrough.

Stokesley - The £3.7million scheme in currently under constructions which is set to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 500 properties in the town and include a new flow control structure, which will automatically close and divert water away from the town during high levels on the River Leven.

Hexham - The £4.1 million Industrial Estates flood scheme which aims to provide a solution to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Tyne to two industrial estates (Bridge End and Tyne Mills).

Gateshead - £12 million scheme at Team Valley to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Team and safeguard the future of what is an economic hub for the North East.

Environment Secretary George Eustice says, “It’s important we take action right across the system. Our comprehensive plan will achieve this by tightening planning procedures, helping more people access insurance and making homes more resilient to the effects of flooding.”

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, says, “These schemes should provide reassurance to communities and businesses, but no oneshould have a false sense of security. I strongly urge people to sign up for flood warningsand regularly check flood risk on the Government website.”