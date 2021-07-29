County Durham company creating hundreds of jobs making quick and green homes

Production of the first steel-framed modular homes is now underway at a County Durham factory.

CoreHaus in Murton near Seaham will produce around 1,000 modular homes a year, resulting in more than 300 people working across the business.

These homes are built using modern methods of construction (MMC) which results in homes being built faster with engineered precision and expected lower energy bills.

Modular housebuilding like this will make up 25% of new affordable homes, being seen as cost effective, quicker and greener building.

CoreHaus currently employs 12 people but will be hoping to raise that to 300 including a number of apprentices with the start of production at their site on Jade Business Park.

The company has so far agreed to provide modular homes to a national social enterprise charity and regional housebuilder Homes by Carlton - where they have already started to produce homes for their Thorpe Thewles development site.

Managing director Scott Bibby explains, “The housing market remains incredibly buoyant with demand continuing to outstrip supply. There’s some extremely positive collaboration going on in the industry which will increase market share and strengthen the reputation of MMC.

We know the housing sector wants something that’s both affordable and incorporates high-quality design within a modular frame. We are already in discussions with several regional and national housing associations interested in working with our product. Scott Bibby, Managing Director

“Our production and designs draw on modern, technical skills and innovation. We have a real opportunity to break the current mould in housebuilding and construction and achieve our vision which is to transform new build housing delivery.”