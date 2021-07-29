County Durham family desperately fundraising for safe bed for their autistic son

A County Durham family have spoken out about their struggle to get the right equipment and support for their son who has Autism and severe learning difficulties.

Kurt Jackson from Perkinsville near Chester Le Street is 6 years old and is non verbal.

He was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old.

Kurt is non verbal and is struggling without the routine of school Credit: Family photo

His family say he barely sleeps - if he does it's rarely for more than 3 hours a night and he suffers meltdowns - meaning he needs 24 hours a day supervision.

He can't express when he's hungry or thirsty. He can't cope with new faces - he either gets angry and lashes out or has meltdowns that last for hours. We can't even go out properly as a family. Kurt can't cope with the environment of people, noises etc. We survive on empty most days and that is on top of everyday life and another two children. Kurt's Mum, Louise Jackson

His family are now desperately fundraising for a special bed that would allow him to sleep, play and move around freely but safely.

£7000 The estimated cost of the new, safe bed

The hope that will allow them - and their two other children - the chance to get some rest and peace of mind.