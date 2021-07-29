County Durham family desperately fundraising for safe bed for their autistic son
A County Durham family have spoken out about their struggle to get the right equipment and support for their son who has Autism and severe learning difficulties.
Kurt Jackson from Perkinsville near Chester Le Street is 6 years old and is non verbal.
He was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old.
His family say he barely sleeps - if he does it's rarely for more than 3 hours a night and he suffers meltdowns - meaning he needs 24 hours a day supervision.
His family are now desperately fundraising for a special bed that would allow him to sleep, play and move around freely but safely.
The hope that will allow them - and their two other children - the chance to get some rest and peace of mind.