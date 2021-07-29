Covid catch-up: North East summer schools underway
Report by Katie Cole
Thousands of incoming year seven pupils have gone back to school, despite it being the school summer holidays, as the Government's £200 million pound catch up scheme gets underway.
At Kenton School in Newcastle, summer schools like this are an annual event, but this year with the extra funding available, three times as many students can attend.
Most are soon to be year seven pupils who'll start at the school in September.
It is not all about curriculum education, there is also a focus on socialising after concerns of the impact of social distancing and multiple lockdowns on children.
Unions however say the schemes are just a drop in the ocean, and many pupils are still missing out.