Tourists are being urged to respect covid guidance when they visit one of North Yorkshire's popular beauty spots.

Whitby and District Tourist Association is appealing to visitors to the town to follow safety measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

One of the main concerns for the town is its narrow streets and ease of overcrowding.

John Freeman is chair of the organisation, which represents 50 local businesses, and said while tourists are welcome they are asked to "be sensible".

The main concerns are the sheer crowding in Whitby. It's a very popular place with very narrow streets so we are hoping that people behave responsibly. John Freeman, chair of Whitby and District Tourism Association

Mr Freeman owns an art shop in the town and is still asking customers to exercise caution when entering.

Play video

The call to tourists comes as the numbers of people 'staycationing' is expected to be at record levels due to continued restrictions on foreign travel.