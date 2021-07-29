Tourists to Whitby 'welcome' but asked to follow covid guidance to keep town safe over crowding fear
Tourists are being urged to respect covid guidance when they visit one of North Yorkshire's popular beauty spots.
Whitby and District Tourist Association is appealing to visitors to the town to follow safety measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
One of the main concerns for the town is its narrow streets and ease of overcrowding.
John Freeman is chair of the organisation, which represents 50 local businesses, and said while tourists are welcome they are asked to "be sensible".
Mr Freeman owns an art shop in the town and is still asking customers to exercise caution when entering.
The call to tourists comes as the numbers of people 'staycationing' is expected to be at record levels due to continued restrictions on foreign travel.
