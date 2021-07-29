Little Mix: Waxworks of South Shields popstars unveiled at Madame Tussauds

This week, the celebrity waxwork attraction unveiled the figures of one of the biggest girl groups, Little Mix, to mark the band’s 10th anniversary.

The display shows South Shields stars Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards with their original bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

Madame Tussauds says it has been working with the group since early 2020 - making hundreds of precise measurements to make the figures as realistic as possible.

Credit: Madame Tussauds

The styling chosen for the multi-award-winning band has immortalised their famous 2019 Bounce Back music video, complete with accompanying set.

When asked why they chose the Bounce Back look for their Madame Tussauds London figures, Jade said, “We loved making this video and the concept of us being doll-like within it, it felt like a very fitting scene to recreate for our figures! When I saw my finished figure it was like looking in a mirror, it’s amazing!”

The Madame Tussauds London artists are fantastic, our figures are so lifelike that it really could be us standing in the attraction. We’re so excited for our fans to see it and loved that some of them could be there to see the unveiling of the figures. Perrie Edwards

The reveal comes in the same week as the announcement that ITV's X Factor - the show that launched the careers of Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy - would not return to screens after 17 years.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The programme last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

Over its near two-decade run, the show has produced talents such as Little Mix, One Direction, Leona Lewis and JLS.