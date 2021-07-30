Ben Stokes to take a break from all cricket with immediate effect to 'prioritise mental wellbeing'
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Durham and England Men’s all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.
Stokes, who grew up in Cumbria, has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.
The ECB has said they fully support Ben’s decision, and will continue to help him during this period away from the game.
Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: “Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.
“Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people.
“Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future.”
Stokes will be replaced in the squad by Somerset’s Craig Overton.