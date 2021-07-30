Birtley boxer guaranteed a medal at Olympics after making it to semi-final
Report by Chris Conway
Birtley Boxer Pat McCormack is through to the semi-finals of the men's welterweight boxing.
That means a bronze medal is the very least he'll be bringing home.
To get his place in the semi-final, Pat saw off Uzbekistan's Bobo Baturov.
McCormack, the world number one at the weight, also sustained a cut during the fight but he shrugged off its importance ahead of his semi-final bout against Ireland's Declan Walsh.
"I got cut in the last round, so I just tried to stay out of his way to make sure I'm boxing in the next round," said McCormack.
"But it should be all right, I'll just get it super-glued. I've got a day's rest, and then I'll be ready to go on Sunday."
Pat McCormack's silver medal bout takes place on Sunday morning.