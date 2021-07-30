Police have now confirmed that a body found near Steetley Pier in Hartlepool on Thursday 22nd July is that of 14-year-old Matthew Sherrington.

They say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Matthew was reported missing to police on Thursday 15th July - it was reported that Matthew had been playing in the sea.

Officers immediately searched the beach and sea area along with several lifeboats, who searched overnight. Emergency services then found the body of a young male at Steetly Pier, which they have now confirmed was Matthew.

Police are supporting his friends and family.