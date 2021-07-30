It has been confirmed that human remains found in the Pyrenees mountains are those of missing County Durham hiker Esther Dingley.

The 37-year-old had been walking alone near the Spain-France border and was last seen on 22 November.

Charity LBT Global, which has been representing her family, said a bone found last week matched Esther's DNA.

We are distraught to report that we have received DNA confirmation that one of the bones found last week belongs to Esther. We have all known for many months that the chance we would get to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in ours, to see her beautiful smile and to watch the room light up again whenever she arrived was tiny. Este's mother and her partner, Daniel Colegate

"We have all known for many months that the chance we would get to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in ours, to see her beautiful smile and to watch the room light up again whenever she arrived was tiny, but with this confirmation that small hope has now faded. It is devastating beyond words.

"At this stage, with just a single bone found and no sign of equipment or clothing in the immediate area (which has been closely searched again over several days), the details of what happened and where still remain unknown.

"The search and rescue teams intend to continue their search on foot and with drones, particularly trying to find some sign of Esther’s equipment to understand how this tragedy occurred.

"The family would like to express their gratitude to the officers in charge of the various police units in France and Spain, the British consulates in Bordeaux and Barcelona, and LBT Global, all of whom have remained in close contact with us for months now. Their continued support and their determination to find answers is welcome."