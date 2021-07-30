Play video

Report by Katie Cole

In a joint statement from all partners involved, administrators confirmed they intend to restart production next week to fulfill existing orders, and are contacting staff about working. Discussions are ongoing with interested parties to find a buyer for the company.

The company, which employs over 200 people in Darlington, issued redundancy notices to staff last week.

They're behind the arch at Wembley stadium, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the London Shard.

A crunch meeting took place this afternoon inside Cleveland Bridge in Darlington today, attended by Ben Houchen - Tees Valley Mayor, Paul Howell - MP for Sedgefield, Peter Gibson - MP for Darlington, Heather Scott - Leader of Darlington Council, employee representatives and the GMB Union.